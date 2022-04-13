Skip to main content
WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Cavs-Nets Game

Kyrie Irving hit a buzzer beater to end the first half of Tuesday's play-in game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening for the play-in tournament, and at the end of the first half Kyrie Irving nailed a buzzer beater. 

Irving did not miss a shot in the first half, and went for 20 points on 9-9 shooting.  

The winner of the game will secure the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and play the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.  

