WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Cavs-Nets Game
Kyrie Irving hit a buzzer beater to end the first half of Tuesday's play-in game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening for the play-in tournament, and at the end of the first half Kyrie Irving nailed a buzzer beater.
Irving did not miss a shot in the first half, and went for 20 points on 9-9 shooting.
The winner of the game will secure the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and play the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.
