WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Buzzer Beater In Cavs-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday evening for the play-in tournament, and at the end of the first half Kyrie Irving nailed a buzzer beater.

Irving did not miss a shot in the first half, and went for 20 points on 9-9 shooting.

The winner of the game will secure the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and play the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs.

