Kyrie Irving's Incredible Highlight Is Going Viral

On Wednesday evening, the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets 122-116 at Barclays Center in New York.

During the game, Kyrie Irving had an incredible highlight that is getting a lot of traction on Twitter.

Kevin Durant caught the rebound and quickly passed the ball to Irving, who drove straight to the basket, had an incredible fake and dropped in a beautiful shot.

The video that Bleacher Report posted has over 245,000 views in less than three hours.

Irving finished his night with 33 points, five rebounds, nine assists and four blocks.

The former first-overall pick also shot 14/24 from the field (58.3%).

With the victory, the Nets improved to 14-12 in their first 26 games of the season.

After a slow start, they are playing much better as of late and have gone 7-3 in their last ten games.

They are currently the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and improved to 9-5 in 14 games at home.

With the talent the Nets have on their roster, anything is possible for them this season.

Durant finished the game with 29 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

The former Texas star also shot 12/19 from the field (63.1%).

Following the win over the Hornets, the Nets will play their next game on Friday night when they host Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

As for the Hornets, Terry Rozier led the way with 29 points.

The loss dropped them to 7-18 in their first 25 games, and they are now on a three-game losing streak.