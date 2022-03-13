Watch Viral Video Of Kyrie Irving Walking Into Nets-Knicks Game As A Fan

The Brooklyn Nets are in Manhattan taking on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday afternoon, and they are playing without superstar guard Kyrie Irving, who is ineligible to play in the game.

Irving attended the game as a spectator, and the clip of him walking to his seats can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of ESPN.

The Nets came into the game on a two-game winning streak, and occupy the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 34-33 record in the 67 games that they have played.

As for the Knicks, they are 28-39 in the 67 games that they've played in, which has them as the 12th seed in the east.

