Kyrie Irving Liked This Tweet From The Nets About Kevin Durant On Thursday

Kyrie Irving liked a tweet from the Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant on Thursday, and the like from his Twitter account can be seen embedded below in a screenshot.

Screenshot captured of Kyrie Irving's likes

The tweet from the Nets about Durant that Irving liked can also be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.

Irving has yet to play in a game this season for the Nets, because he is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn due to the New York City vaccine mandate.

While he could technically be a part-time player, the Nets said before the season that he would not be with the team until he could be a full-time participant.

Even in his absence, the Nets have a 16-6 record, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference.

