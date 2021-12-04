Kyrie Irving Liked This Tweet From The Nets About Kevin Durant On Thursday

Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    Kyrie Irving Liked This Tweet From The Nets About Kevin Durant
    Kyrie Irving Liked This Tweet From The Nets About Kevin Durant

    Kyrie Irving liked a tweet from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday about Kevin Durant.
    Kyrie Irving liked a tweet from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday about Kevin Durant.

    Kyrie Irving liked a tweet from the Brooklyn Nets about Kevin Durant on Thursday, and the like from his Twitter account can be seen embedded below in a screenshot. 

    The tweet from the Nets about Durant that Irving liked can also be seen embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets. 

    Irving has yet to play in a game this season for the Nets, because he is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn due to the New York City vaccine mandate. 

    While he could technically be a part-time player, the Nets said before the season that he would not be with the team until he could be a full-time participant. 

    Even in his absence, the Nets have a 15-6 record, which is the best record in the Eastern Conference.  

    • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star, and in his first season in Chicago and last week against the New York Knicks, he passed Michael Jordan on a list. CLICK HERE.
    • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and are tied for the best record in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

