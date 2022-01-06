Check Out Kyrie Irving's Pregame Outfit Before His Season Debut

The Brooklyn Nets were in Indianapolis taking on the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening, and in the game Kyrie Irving made his season debut.

The All-Star guard will be a part-time player, and only play in road games.

Before his first game of the season, the Nets posted a photo of Irving walking into the arena with his pregame outfit on, and the photo of him can be seen in the tweet that is embedded from the Nets below.

Irving finished his first game of the season with 22 points, three rebounds and four assists on 9/17 shooting from the field.

The Nets won the game 129-121 over the Pacers, and improved to 24-12 on the season in 36 games.

Even with Irving for only road games, they have one of (if not the best) starting lineup in all of basketball because of Kevin Durant and James Harden.

Related stories on NBA basketball