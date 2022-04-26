Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Were Eliminated

Kyrie Irving met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets got eliminated by the Boston Celtics in Game 4 on Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets lost by a score of 116-112 to the Boston Celtics on Monday night in Game 4 at Barclays Center.

The loss officially ends the season of the Nets, who got swept by the Celtics 4-0.

After the loss, Kyrie Irving met with the media.

The Nets are arguably the biggest disappointment in the NBA this season as they have Irving and Kevin Durant in their primes and could not win a single game in the first-round.

Irving finished with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists in the loss.

The two All-Stars (Irving and Durant) signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, and the team has not been out of the second-round of the playoffs in their tenure.

As for the Celtics, they did not blow out the Nets in either of the four games, but they made all the right players down the stretch.

They look like a team who is poised to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have been to multiple Eastern Conference Finals, but never made their way to the NBA Finals.

There is a good case to be made that this could be their season.

Related stories on NBA basketball