Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics In Game 2
Kyrie Irving met with the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost Game 2 on Wednesday evening to the Boston Celtics.
The Brooklyn Nets lost 114-107 to the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their first-round series on Wednesday evening in Massachusetts, which now has them in an 0-2 hole.
Kyrie Irving had ten points, eight rebounds and one assist in the game, and afterwards he spoke to the media.
The next two games will be played back at home for the Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday and Monday.
