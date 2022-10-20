Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the most talented rosters in the entire NBA, but they did not look good on opening night.

They hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, and got blown out by a score of 130-108.

Kyrie Irving finished his night with 15 points, two rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes of playing time.

After the game, he met with the media.

"I'm upset that we lost, but I'm also glad that we got tested tonight by a great team," Irving said.

This was the first time Ben Simmons played (not counting the preseason) since the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

However, the three-time NBA All-Star struggled mightily, scoring just four points and fouling out.

The Nets are coming off a disappointing year where they got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Therefore, this was not the kind of start anyone would want for the new season.

Kevin Durant led the way with 32 points on 11/21 shooting from the field, but no one else stepped up.

As for the Pelicans, this was the first time Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram played in a regular season game together.

The trio looked phenomenal combined for an impressive 74 points, 20 rebounds and 14 assists.

Last season, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns, but now that they have Williamson back, they are a potential contender.