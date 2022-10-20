Skip to main content
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday evening.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Brooklyn Nets have one of the most talented rosters in the entire NBA, but they did not look good on opening night.  

They hosted the New Orleans Pelicans for their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season, and got blown out by a score of 130-108.  

Kyrie Irving finished his night with 15 points, two rebounds and five assists in 34 minutes of playing time. 

After the game, he met with the media.

"I'm upset that we lost, but I'm also glad that we got tested tonight by a great team," Irving said. 

This was the first time Ben Simmons played (not counting the preseason) since the 2021 NBA Playoffs. 

However, the three-time NBA All-Star struggled mightily, scoring just four points and fouling out. 

The Nets are coming off a disappointing year where they got swept in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.

Therefore, this was not the kind of start anyone would want for the new season. 

Kevin Durant led the way with 32 points on 11/21 shooting from the field, but no one else stepped up.

As for the Pelicans, this was the first time Zion Williamson, C.J. McCollum and Brandon Ingram played in a regular season game together.

The trio looked phenomenal combined for an impressive 74 points, 20 rebounds and 14 assists. 

Last season, they lost in the first round of the NBA Playoffs to the Phoenix Suns, but now that they have Williamson back, they are a potential contender.

USATSI_19262140_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Ben Simmons Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19262144_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Pelicans

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19212514_168388303_lowres
News

Suns And Mavs Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18582735_168388303_lowres
News

VIRAL: Paolo Banchero Dunks Over A Player In First NBA Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19261286_168388303_lowres
Injuries

BREAKING: Darius Garland's Injury Status In Cavs-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17768826_168388303_lowres
News

How to Watch Clippers-Lakers 2022-23 NBA Opening Night Game On Thursday

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_19209091_168388303_lowres
News

Timberwolves And Thunder Starting Lineups

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_19212250_168388303_lowres
News

Donovan Mitchell's Viral Tweet Before Cavs-Raptors Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18198658_168388303_lowres
News

Grizzlies Starting Lineup Against The Knicks

By Ben Stinar