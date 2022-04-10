WATCH: Kyrie Irving's Incredible Buzzer Beater In Pacers-Nets Game
Kyrie Irving nailed a shot at the end of the first quarter in Sunday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Brooklyn Nets.
The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Indiana Pacers in New York at Barclays Center on Sunday, and during the game Kyrie Irving hit a buzzer beater to end the first quarter.
The incredible shot can be see in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.
The Nets entered the game as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference with a 43-38 record in the 81 games that they have played in so far this season.
