Kyrie Irving's Return From Suspension For Nets Remains Unclear

The Brooklyn Nets continue to play without one of their key All-Stars in Kyrie Irving and while the groundwork and requirements for his return from suspension have been laid out by the team, it is still unclear when Irving will play again for the Nets, that is if he does return to the team.

There has been a ton of speculation recently that the Nets could take his suspension as an opportunity to move on from Irving, yet no move has been made and it does appear as the two sides are wanting to remain together.

Kyrie Irving met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver this past week to discuss his situation and he remains in contact with the team, as Kevin Durant stated recently that Irving’s “spirits are high” and that he is looking forward to getting back out on the floor.

However, nobody seems to know when exactly Kyrie will return to the floor, including head coach Jacque Vaughn.

“I'm just going to continue to go day-by-day, push this group and coach these dudes today,” Vaughn said on Sunday. The newly appointed head coach also stated that there is “no official word at all” on if Kyrie Irving will be available for the team’s next game on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings.

Since Irving’s suspension, the Nets have gone 4-2, most recently losing to the Los Angeles Lakers 116-103 on the road Sunday night.

Owner Joe Tsai recently shared an update on his meeting with Kyrie Irving, stating that the star guard has been working to correct his wrongs.

There is no doubt that Brooklyn could use Irving back on the floor, but the time he has missed over the last few seasons due to controversial situations has raised a lot of red flags for many within this organization.

In the final year of his contract, Irving will become an unrestricted free agent next summer and after the team did not offer him a contract extension this past offseason, this may very well be the final season that Kyrie Irving wears a Nets’ uniform.

No word has been given as to when Irving will return from his suspension, but as of right now, it seems doubtful that he will be with the team when they travel to Sacramento on Tuesday.

