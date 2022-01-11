Skip to main content
Here's The 5 Photos Kyrie Irving Posted To Instagram

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets posted five photos to Instagram this week. The All-Star guard has now played in two games this season after making his season debut last week.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets posted five photos to his Instagram in a post this week, and the post can be seen embedded below from his account. 

The All-Star guard made his season debut last week against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, and played his second game of the season on Monday night in Portland against the Trail Blazers.   

He is not currently eligible to play in home games, but is playing as a part-time player in road games. 

He scored 22 points in each of his first two games, and the Nets went 1-1 in those games. 

On the season, the Nets are 25-14 in 39 games, and they are the second seed in the Eastern Conference. 

They lost in the second round of the playoffs to the Milwaukee Bucks last year, but are definitely a team that is expected to make a run at the NBA Finals even if Irving can only play in road games all the way through the playoffs. 

