Kyrie Irving's Bold Tweet About Devin Booker
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet about Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.
The Phoenix Suns knocked off the Denver Nuggets by a score of 140-130 on Thursday evening in Colorado, and Devin Booker exploded for 49 points and ten assists in the big win.
After the game, Kyrie Irving sent out tweet about Booker, which can be seen embedded below.
The NBA Champion had high praise for Booker in the tweet, calling him an MVP.
The Suns advanced to 60-14 in the 74 games that they have played in so far this season, which is the best record in the entire NBA and top seed in the Western Conference.
As for Irving and the Nets, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-35 record in the 73 games that they have played in so far.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.