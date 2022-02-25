Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Thursday
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Thursday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
The Nets play the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center on Thursday night, but Irving is not available for the game.
This will be the team's first game back from the All-Star break, and prior to the break they had been struggling in a big way.
They had an 11-game losing streak at one point, and are 2-8 in their last ten games overall.
After being the top seed in the Eastern Conference at one point this season, they have fallen all the way down to the eighth spot in the conference.
They also recently traded James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers in a deal that landed them Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and Ben Simmons.
