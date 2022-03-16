Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted After Dropping 60 Points
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Tuesday night after scoring 60 points against the Orlando Magic.
Kyrie Irving exploded for a career-high (and franchise record) 60 points on Tuesday evening in Orlando against the Magic.
The Nets won the game 150-108, and after the game Irving sent out a tweet, which can be seen in the post that is embedded below.
Irving's tweet said: "“God…it’s an honor to serve you.” #Stillmoretodoinourworld"
Irving is now averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on the season in the 19 games that he has played (all on the road).
The Nets improved to 36-33 in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.
They are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.