Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted After Dropping 60 Points

Kyrie Irving exploded for a career-high (and franchise record) 60 points on Tuesday evening in Orlando against the Magic.

The Nets won the game 150-108, and after the game Irving sent out a tweet, which can be seen in the post that is embedded below.

Irving's tweet said: "“God…it’s an honor to serve you.” #Stillmoretodoinourworld"

Irving is now averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game on the season in the 19 games that he has played (all on the road).

The Nets improved to 36-33 in the 69 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

They are currently in the middle of a four-game winning streak.

