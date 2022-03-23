Skip to main content
Here's The 9 Photos Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out several tweets on Wednesday. Irving is in the middle of his third season on the Nets, and has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving sent out several tweets on Wednesday that contained nine photos, and the posts can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Irving is in the middle of an incredible season statistically, but he is still only allowed to play in road games and not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center. 

The former Duke star is averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. 

He is also shooting an outstanding 49.0% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range. 

The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-34 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season. 

They are also 6-1 in their last seven games. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

