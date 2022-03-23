Here's The 9 Photos Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out several tweets on Wednesday. Irving is in the middle of his third season on the Nets, and has also played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving sent out several tweets on Wednesday that contained nine photos, and the posts can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Irving is in the middle of an incredible season statistically, but he is still only allowed to play in road games and not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center.
The former Duke star is averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.
He is also shooting an outstanding 49.0% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point range.
The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-34 record in the 72 games that they have played in so far this season.
They are also 6-1 in their last seven games.
