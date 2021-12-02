Kyrie Irving Posted 3 Photos To Instagram On Tuesday Night

Kyrie Irving sent out three posts to Instagram on Tuesday, and all three posts can be seen embedded below from his account.

The seven-time All-Star guard has yet to play in a game this season due to the vaccine mandate in New York City.

Since Irving plays for the Brooklyn Nets he cannot play in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

While he could be a part-time player, the Nets announced before the season that they would not allow him to be with the team until he could be a full-time participant.

Even in his absence, they have been sharp to start the season.

Former MVP's Kevin Durant and James Harden have the Nets at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 15-6 record in their first 21 games of the season.

Related stories on NBA basketball