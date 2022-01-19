Here's The Photo Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Tuesday

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets tweeted out a photo on Tuesday, and his post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Irving and the Nets lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers in Ohio 114-107 on Monday, and Irving had 27 points, seven rebounds and nine assists in the game.

The Nets are the third seed in the Eastern Conference with a 27-16 record in 43 games played, and are just a half-game behind the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls.

In the last ten games, they are just 4-6, but on the road they are an impressive 15-5 in 20 games.

Irving has only played in four games this season (as a part-time player only in road games), and is averaging 20.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in those games.

