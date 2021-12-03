Nets' Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This College Basketball Game

Skip to main content
    December 3, 2021
    Photos: Kyrie Irving Was Spotted At This College Basketball Game
    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets attended the Seton Hall basketball game in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday.
    Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets was spotted in Newark, New Jersey, on Wednesday night at the game between Seton Hall and Wagner.  

    The photo of Irving at the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Adam Zagoria.  

    Another photo of Irving at the game can be seen in a tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of College Hoops Digest.   

    Irving has yet to play in a game for the Nets this season due to the New York City vaccine mandate, which makes him not eligible to play at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 

    He could be a part-time player, but the Nets said before the season that he would not be with the team until he could be a full-time participant. 

    The Nets are 15-6 without him this season, and the first seed in the Eastern Conference. 

