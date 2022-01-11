Here's What Kyrie Irving Said About His Status For Nets-Bulls Game On Wednesday
Kyrie Irving made his season debut last week against the Indiana Pacers in Indianapolis, and then played his second game of the season on Monday night in Oregon against the Portland Trail Blazers.
The superstar guard is only eligible to play in road games due to the New York City vaccine mandate preventing him from playing in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
The Nets will play their next road game on Wednesday evening in Illinois against the Chicago Bulls.
Irving is listed as questionable for the game with an ankle injury (see tweet below from DK Nation).
However, after the Nets lost to the Trail Blazers Irving said he will be available for Wednesday's game against the Bulls (see tweet below from Chris Milholen of NetsDaily).
