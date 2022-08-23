Kyrie Irving Makes 2 Twitter Posts To Honor The Late Kobe Bryant

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving made two posts to Twitter to honor the late Kobe Bryant.

Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in January of 2020, and on Tuesday, August 23, he would have turned 43-years-old.

Irving's first post was a GIF of Bryant, and he did not caption the tweet.

The tweet has over 20,000 likes in less than three hours.

In the following post, Irving wrote out something to Bryant.

Irving: "VIII•XXIII Love you Big brother @kobebryant Happy Solar Return, and ’s to you. You and all the angels celebrate up in Paradise! The Black Mamba lives on….."

Irving came into the NBA in 2011, and Bryant retired in 2016, so they got to play against each other six times over their careers.

In their first two matchups, Bryant dropped 42 points both times on the young Irving.

Irving considered Bryant a good friend, and was very emotional after he and his daughter (Gigi) passed away.

Currently, Irving is entering his fourth season with the Nets and 12th in the NBA.

He was the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The first six seasons of his career were spent with the Cavs, and in 2016 he helped them win the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors.

Following Cleveland, he was traded to the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017, and spent two seasons there before joining the Nets in 2019.

He is a seven-time NBA All-Star.