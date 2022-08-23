Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving Sends Out 2 Tweets In Honor Of Kobe Bryant's Birthday

Kyrie Irving Sends Out 2 Tweets In Honor Of Kobe Bryant's Birthday

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving made two posts to Twitter to honor the late Kobe Bryant. The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar would have turned 43-years-old on Tuesday, August 23.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

On Tuesday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving made two posts to Twitter to honor the late Kobe Bryant. 

Bryant tragically passed away in a helicopter crash in January of 2020, and on Tuesday, August 23, he would have turned 43-years-old. 

Irving's first post was a GIF of Bryant, and he did not caption the tweet. 

The tweet has over 20,000 likes in less than three hours.  

In the following post, Irving wrote out something to Bryant. 

Irving: "VIII•XXIII Love you Big brother @kobebryant Happy Solar Return, and ’s to you. You and all the angels celebrate up in Paradise! The Black Mamba lives on….."

Irving came into the NBA in 2011, and Bryant retired in 2016, so they got to play against each other six times over their careers. 

In their first two matchups, Bryant dropped 42 points both times on the young Irving. 

Irving considered Bryant a good friend, and was very emotional after he and his daughter (Gigi) passed away.

Currently, Irving is entering his fourth season with the Nets and 12th in the NBA.

He was the first overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft out of Duke by the Cleveland Cavaliers.  

The first six seasons of his career were spent with the Cavs, and in 2016 he helped them win the NBA Championship over the Golden State Warriors. 

Following Cleveland, he was traded to the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017, and spent two seasons there before joining the Nets in 2019. 

He is a seven-time NBA All-Star. 

USATSI_6936664_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving Makes 2 Twitter Posts To Honor The Late Kobe Bryant

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12530682_168388303_lowres (1)
News

Kevin Durant And Patrick Beverley Had An Intriguing Twitter Exchange

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_12530695_168388303_lowres
News

Patrick Beverley Shares His Thoughts On The Kevin Durant Situation

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_13714803_168388303_lowres
News

Brooklyn Nets Announce Decision On Kevin Durant's Future

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_9211887_168388303_lowres
News

On This Day In NBA History: August 23 - Kobe Bryant Is Born

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_17973528_168388303_lowres
Rumors

These 3 Teams Reportedly "Remain Among The Most Serious Threats" To Trade For Kevin Durant

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_17589729_168388303_lowres
News

Photos Of Russell Westbrook Working Out With Jaden Ivey

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_10047662_168388303_lowres
News

Could The Celtics Look To Bring Back This All-Star Guard?

By Brett Siegel
USATSI_18684696_168388303_lowres
News

Atlanta Hawks Sign 2022 Undrafted Guard

By Brett Siegel