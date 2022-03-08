Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon.

The Brooklyn Nets lost 126-120 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and after the game Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet. 

The post from Irving can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.  

Irving's tweet said: "“My lowest moments came from trying too hard To impress some people that couldn't care if I'm on Therefore from here on out, my hair grow out I care nothin' bout opinions” @JColeNC"    

Irving had 19 points, four rebounds and six assists in the loss.   

Prior to joining the Nets in the summer of 2019, Irving had spent two seasons playing for the Celtics, but they never advanced past the second round of the playoffs.  

As for the Nets (32-33), the loss dropped them to the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.          

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17843979_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar41 seconds ago
USATSI_17219434_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks Injury Report Against The Kings

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_16005468_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Starting Lineup Against The Kings

By Ben Stinar6 minutes ago
USATSI_17440699_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Available Players Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar17 minutes ago
USATSI_17490128_168388303_lowres
News

Warriors Starting Lineup Against The Nuggets

By Ben Stinar18 minutes ago
USATSI_17167949_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kevin Durant Said After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_9999390_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry And Klay Thompson's Status For Warriors-Nuggets Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17674406
Injuries

Dejounte Murray's Status For Spurs Game On Monday

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago
USATSI_17449364_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Rudy Gobert's Status For Jazz-Mavs Game

By Ben Stinar1 hour ago