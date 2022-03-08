Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted After The Nets Lost To The Celtics

Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet After The Nets Lost To The Celtics
The Brooklyn Nets lost 126-120 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday afternoon, and after the game Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet.
The post from Irving can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from his Twitter account.
Irving's tweet said: "“My lowest moments came from trying too hard To impress some people that couldn't care if I'm on Therefore from here on out, my hair grow out I care nothin' bout opinions” @JColeNC"
Irving had 19 points, four rebounds and six assists in the loss.
Prior to joining the Nets in the summer of 2019, Irving had spent two seasons playing for the Celtics, but they never advanced past the second round of the playoffs.
As for the Nets (32-33), the loss dropped them to the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.
