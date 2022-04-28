Kyrie Irving Had A Lot To Say On Twitter On Thursday

Kyrie Irving sent out several tweets on Thursday, and the Brooklyn Nets star had a lot on his mind. The team is currently on the offseason after they got swept by the Boston Celtics on Monday.

The Brooklyn Nets had their season end in a sweep on Monday evening at the hand of the Boston Celtics.

The result was a total shocker to the league and fans as superstars Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could not even win a game in the series while in the middle of the primes of their career.

On Thursday, Irving had a lot to say on Twitter.

Irving was the topic of many controversial things during the season as he did not get vaccinated, so he was unable to be with the team at all in the early part of the season.

The Nets then allowed him to be a part-time player, which meant he could play games on the road, but was still ineligible by New York City rules to play in home games.

Eventually, the city lifted the mandate, so he was able to play in all games.

The Nets are now the biggest topic heading into the offseason, because of the fact that Irving and Durant have failed to get out of the second-round of the playoffs in their tenure together, and this year they totally regressed as players and as a team.

Questions have also arisen about the ability of Steve Nash to be the head coach of that team.

Nash is one of the greatest player to ever play in the NBA, and a top-ten point guard ever.

However, last season was his first time being a head coach, so he still very unaccomplished in the profession of coaching a team.