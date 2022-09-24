Kyrie Irving's Shockingly Low Ranking In ESPN's Top-100 Players

The Brooklyn Nets did not have a good season last year, and Kyrie Irving only played in 29 of their 82 regular season games.

After winning their play-in tournament game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, they matched up with the Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA Playoffs.

Shockingly, the Celtics swept the Nets.

Irving still finished his season with averages of 27.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest.

Recently, ESPN ranked their top-100 players for the 2022-23 NBA season, and a lot of fans might be surprised how low they ranked Irving.

Irving was ranked 32, putting him below Andrew Wiggins, Pascal Siakam, Jrue Holiday, and other players he is better than.

That being said, Irving has missed many games over the last few seasons, and the Nets have only won just one playoff series during his tenure with the franchise.

Based on those things, why he would be ranked so low makes sense.

At the same time, he is also an seven-time NBA All-Star, NBA Champion and one of the greatest players ever, so maybe he should have been given the benefit of the doubt.

The Nets will play their first game of the regular season on Oct. 19 when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

They will be one of the most anticipated teams to watch this season, and it will be interesting to see if they can make a deep run in the NBA Playoffs to make up for last season's early exit.