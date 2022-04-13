Skip to main content
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Cavs

Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Brooklyn Nets defeated Cleveland Cavaliers by a score of 115-108 to advance to the NBA Playoffs as the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference.  

Kyrie Irving exploded for 34 points and 12 assists, and after the win he spoke to reporters.  

The Nets will now face off with the Boston Celtics in the first-round of the playoffs, which begin this weekend. 

