Skip to main content
Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons

Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening.

Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters after the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday evening.

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Detroit Pistons 130-123 in New York at Barclays Center on Tuesday evening.   

Kyrie Irving had 24 points, one rebound, four assists and one steal in the win.    

After the game, he spoke to reporters, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos. 

The Nets improved to 40-36 in the 76 games that they have played in so far this season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17987508_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar54 seconds ago
USATSI_17910801_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry's Injury Status For Suns-Warriors Game

By Ben Stinar7 minutes ago
USATSI_17552445_168388303_lowres
News

Evan Fournier's Status For Hornets-Knicks Game

By Ben Stinar15 minutes ago
USATSI_17947126_168388303_lowres
News

Here's The Video Giannis Antetokounmpo Posted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar25 minutes ago
USATSI_17987881_168388303_lowres
News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Put Joel Embiid On A Poster

By Ben Stinar33 minutes ago
USATSI_17215065_168388303_lowres
Rumors

3 Teams That Should Sign Ricky Rubio This Summer

By Ben Stinar39 minutes ago
USATSI_17987935_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Giannis Antetokounmpo Tweeted After The Bucks Beat The 76ers

By Ben Stinar12 hours ago
USATSI_17987499_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steve Nash Said After The Nets Beat The Pistons

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago
USATSI_16576254_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: These 3 Teams Should Trade For Former All-Star Kemba Walker

By Ben Stinar13 hours ago