Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Lost To The Nuggets

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Denver Nuggets 124-104 on Sunday afternoon, and they are now on an eight-game losing streak.

They have fallen to the seventh seed in the Eastern Conference, and have a 29-24 record in 53 games so far this season.

At one point, they were the top seed in the east.

After the game, Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters and some of what he said can be seen in the clips that are embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.

The Nets have one of the most talented rosters in the history of the NBA, but have not seen their three superstars (Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden) share the floor together in many games.

Irving can only play in road games, Durant is out for a large chunk of time due to a knee injury and Harden has been in and out of the lineup due to injuries as of late.

