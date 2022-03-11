Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers

Skip to main content
The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 in Pennsylvania on Thursday evening, and after the game Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters.     

Two clips of Irving speaking after the game can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.     

Irving had 22 points, four rebounds and five assists in the win, and he was coming off of scoring 50 points in their last game against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina. 

The Nets have now won two games in a row, and they are 34-33 on the season in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season. 

Currently, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and are 4-6 in their last ten games overall. 

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

