Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After The Nets Beat The 76ers
Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets beat the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday evening in Pennsylvania.
The Brooklyn Nets crushed the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100 in Pennsylvania on Thursday evening, and after the game Kyrie Irving spoke to reporters.
Two clips of Irving speaking after the game can be seen in the tweets that are embedded below from the Twitter account of SNY's Nets Videos.
Irving had 22 points, four rebounds and five assists in the win, and he was coming off of scoring 50 points in their last game against the Charlotte Hornets in North Carolina.
The Nets have now won two games in a row, and they are 34-33 on the season in the 67 games that they have played in so far this season.
Currently, they are the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference, and are 4-6 in their last ten games overall.
