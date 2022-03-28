Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After His First Home Game Of The Season

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 119-110 at Barclays Center on Sunday evening in New York.

While they did not come away with the victory, they still had Irving able to play in his first home game of the 2021-22 NBA season.

After the game, the superstar guard spoke to the media, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network.

He finished the night with 16 points and 11 assists.

The Nets fell to 39-36 in the 75 games that they have played this season, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference.

