Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After His First Home Game Of The Season

Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Charlotte Hornets.

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Charlotte Hornets by a score of 119-110 at Barclays Center on Sunday evening in New York.

While they did not come away with the victory, they still had Irving able to play in his first home game of the 2021-22 NBA season. 

After the game, the superstar guard spoke to the media, and a clip of what he said can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of YES Network. 

He finished the night with 16 points and 11 assists. 

The Nets fell to 39-36 in the 75 games that they have played this season, which has them as the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

  • KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
  • CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE. 

