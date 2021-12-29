Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After Returning To Practice

Kyrie Irving has yet to play in a game this season, but the All-Star guard returned to practice for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday.

Irving spoke to reporters for the first time in a while, and a photo of him at the podium can be seen the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of The Athletic's Alex Schiffer.

Some of what Irving said can be seen below

Irving on when he'll play (via Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News):

Winfield's tweet said: Kyrie Irving on when he’ll play: “I’m at peace with the ramp up but I can’t sugarcoat it — I’m just looking forward to that first game, whether it be the 5th or some time after that.” Kyrie said he wants to get back into optimal shape.

Irving on returning (via Brian Lewis of The New York Post):

Lewis' tweet said: Kyrie Irving: "Last night I could barely sleep. I'm like, man, I just don't want to come out and not be who I know I am as a player...(My) heart racing and just not being nervous and touching the basketball again, and just the rhythm of the game. I missed it." #Nets #NBA

Irving on being unvaccinated to begin the season (via Kristian Winfield of The New York Daily News):

Winfield's tweet said: Kyrie Irving on going unvaccinated to start the season: “I knew the consequences. I wasn’t prepared for them by any stretch of the imagination.” #Nets

Irving on staying in shape while being away from the team (via Alex Schiffer of The Athletic):

Schiffer's tweet said: Irving said he was playing pickup games around North Jersey among other things to stay in shape but admitted today was the first time he’s gone against pros. Said returning to practice was like riding a bike.

Irving is still not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center, but is eligible to play in games on the road.

He had previously not been allowed by the Nets to be a part-time player, but on December 17, they announced their decision to allow him to return to the team.