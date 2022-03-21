Kyrie Irving's Status For Jazz-Nets Game

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Utah Jazz at Barclays Center in New York on Monday evening, and for the game they will be without their superstar guard Kyrie Irving.

Irving is not eligible to play in home games, and his status for the game can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Nets.

The Nets come into the game after beating the Portland Trail Blazers (without Irving) at home on Friday evening.

They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 37-34 record in the 71 games that they have played in so far this season.

In their last ten games they are just 5-5, but in their last six games they are 5-1.

