Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game
Kyrie Irving is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Memphis Grizzlies.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have Kyrie Irving available for the first time in over a week.
Irving is not on the injury report (see tweet below from the Nets), because the game is on the road.
Since he is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in New York, he has only played on the road this season for the Nets.
The last game he played was last Tuesday in Orlando when he dropped a career-high 60 points against the Magic.
The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-34 record in 72 games.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
- STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE.