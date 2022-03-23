Kyrie Irving's Status For Nets-Grizzlies Game

The Brooklyn Nets are in Tennessee to take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have Kyrie Irving available for the first time in over a week.

Irving is not on the injury report (see tweet below from the Nets), because the game is on the road.

Since he is not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in New York, he has only played on the road this season for the Nets.

The last game he played was last Tuesday in Orlando when he dropped a career-high 60 points against the Magic.

The Nets come into the game as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-34 record in 72 games.

The Related stories on NBA basketball