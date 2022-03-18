Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving's Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game

Kyrie Irving's Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game

Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. The superstar guard is still not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in New York City.

Kyrie Irving has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Portland Trail Blazers and Brooklyn Nets. The superstar guard is still not eligible to play in home games at Barclays Center in New York City.

The Brooklyn Nets are hosting the Portland Trail Blazers at Barclays Center in New York City on Friday evening, and since the game is at home they will be without superstar guard Kyrie Irving.   

Irving is still ineligible to play in home games, and his status for the night can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of the Nets.  

The last game that Irving played in was Tuesday evening in Orlando when he exploded for 60 points, which is a career-high and a franchise record.     

The Nets come into the game with the Trail Blazers as the eighth seed int he Eastern Conference with a 36-34 record in the 70 games that they have played in.   

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_13421105_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Status For Trail Blazers-Nets Game

By Ben Stinar34 seconds ago
USATSI_17480196_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Zach LaVine's Status For Bulls-Suns Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17082613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

De'Aaron Fox's Status For Celtics-Kings Game

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17637417_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Knicks And Wizards Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar1 minute ago
USATSI_17594864_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Steph Curry Injury Update

By Ben Stinar2 minutes ago
USATSI_17082613_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kings Injury Report Against The Celtics

By Ben Stinar2 hours ago
USATSI_17172232_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bulls And Suns Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_17517787_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Jazz Injury Report Against The Clippers

By Ben Stinar3 hours ago
USATSI_15971049_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Spurs And Pelicans Injury Reports

By Ben Stinar4 hours ago