Kyrie Irving Tweeted 5 Things On Friday

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving tweeted out five things on Friday. The 2016 NBA Champion has played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers in addition to the Nets.
On Friday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving tweeted out five things. 

The first tweet was of a GIF:  

The second tweet said: "Pray to Creator/God Smudge/Light Incense and Candles Feed the Sacred Alter dedicated to the Ancestors and Loved ones Set intentions Sit still Meditate and Free your Mind Invite other aligned Souls Live out life beautifully and Manifest Help as many families as you can."

The third tweet said: "In whatever order Kings and Queens"

The fourth tweet said: "Shoutout to A11Even TRIBE"

The fifth tweet was of a link and said: "August 3rd, 2022 @morethanarun"

Irving and the Nets lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics, and they were swept in four games which was a major let down. 

The roster with Irving and Kevin Durant had been expected to compete for titles. 

This offseason, Irving opted into the final year of his contract, so he will be a free agent in the summer of 2023.

However, Durant requested a trade from the franchise on June 30, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnaroski. 

Woj on June 30: "Kevin Durant made the trade request directly to Nets owner Joe Tsai today, sources tell ESPN."

Therefore, there has been a lot of rumors about their futures in Brooklyn. 

So far, both are still on the Nets, but there is still a long ways to go before training camp and ultimately the 2022-23 NBA season. 

A lot more rumors will likely continue over the offseason until something is resolved. 

