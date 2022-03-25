Kyrie Irving Sent Out A Tweet On His Birthday After The Nets Lost To The Grizzlies

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving celebrated his 30th birthday on Wednesday night, and the seven-time NBA All-Star sent out a tweet that night.

The tweet from Irving can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Irving and the Nets lost to the Memphis Grizzlies that night by a score of 132-120.

However, Irving had an incredible stat line of 43 points, two rebounds and eight assists.

The former Duke star is averaging an incredible 28.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists on 49.4% shooting from the field and 43.8% three-point range.

With the loss, the Nets fell to 38-35 in the 73 games that they have played in so far this season.

They are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

