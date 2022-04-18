VIRAL: You Won't Believe What Kyrie Irving Said To This Celtics Fan
Kyrie Irving was caught on camera saying something to a fan in the tunnel of Game 1 between the Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics.
The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Boston Celtics by a score of 115-114 on Sunday afternoon in Boston, and Jayson Tatum was the hero scoring a buzzer beater layup to take a 1-0 series lead.
Meanwhile, Nets star Kyrie Irving erupted for 39 points against his former team.
The crowd always gives him a hard time when he's there, and in the tunnel on Sunday afternoon a fan was caught yelling something at Irving, and then the superstar guard yelled something back.
The Related stories on NBA basketball
- KEMBA WALKER CAN STILL HELP A CONTENDING TEAM: Kemba Walker's tenure with the New York Knicks appears to have ended. However, I still believe that the four-time NBA All-Star can be a productive player. Especially on a team that is contending for an NBA Championship. He has played for the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics and Knicks over his 11-year NBA career. CLICK HERE.
- CAN KRISTAPS STILL BE AN ALL-STAR? Ben Stinar and Haley Jordan sat down to talk about Washington Wizards star Kristaps Porzingis in a recent episode of Stinar For 3. Porzingis was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Washington Wizards at the NBA Trading Deadline. He has not been an All-Star since 2018, when he was on the New York Knicks. CLICK HERE.