Here's How Many Minutes Kyrie Irving Will Play On Wednesday
Kyrie Irving will make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers.
The Brooklyn Nets are in Indianapolis to play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday evening, and for the game they will have their All-Star guard Kyrie Irving back in the lineup.
He will be making his season debut, and will only be playing as a part-time player in road games.
Before the game, head coach Steve Nash spoke about how many minutes Irving will play, and the clip of Nash speaking can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from SNY's Nets Videos.
"I think he's able to play a good chunk of minutes," Nash said of Irving. "We're not gonna push him into the high 30's, if we can I'll avoid it. I think the sweet spots probably somewhere around 30."
The Nets come into the game with a 23-12 record in 35 games.
