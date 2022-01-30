Kyrie Irving's Viral Question To Klay Thompson

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Golden State Warriors 110-106 at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday night, and after the game Kyrie Irving had hilarious question for Klay Thompson.

The clip of their exchange postgame can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.

Irving can be heard saying to Thompson: "By the way, can I get a ride on your boat?"

Irving finished the game with 32 points, seven rebounds and seven assists on the night, and Thompson had 16 points, six rebounds and two assists.

The Nets fell to 29-20 on the season, which now has them as the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.

As for the Warriors, they are the second seed in the Western Conference with a 37-13 record.

