Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Play Is Going Viral

Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Play Is Going Viral

Kyrie Irving had an unbelievable drive to the basket in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat on Saturday night.

Kyrie Irving had an unbelievable drive to the basket in the game between the Brooklyn Nets and Miami Heat on Saturday night.

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Miami Heat in Florida 115-111 on Saturday night, but during the game Kyrie Irving had an unbelievable drive to the basket.    

The play (which is going viral on social media) can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Bleacher Report.  

Irving finished the game with 29 points, five rebounds and five assists. 

The loss was the 11th straight for the Nets as they have fallen all the way to 29-27 on the season, which has them as the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. 

At one point this season they had been the top seed in the east. 

As for the Heat, they currently sit as the top seed in the east with a 37-20 record in the 57 games they've played.  

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll to start the new season as the top team in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a four-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They are on fire to start the season led by superstar guard Steph Curry and have one of the best records in the entire NBA. . CLICK HERE. 

USATSI_17486326_168388303_lowres
News

Kyrie Irving's Unbelievable Play Is Going Viral

17 seconds ago
USATSI_13796447_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Injury Status For Trail Blazers-Bucks Game

44 seconds ago
USATSI_17536552_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Tom Thibodeau Said After The Knicks Lost To The Trail Blazers

1 minute ago
USATSI_17513312_168388303_lowres
News

Knicks Fans Will Love What Mitchell Robinson Tweeted After They Lost To The Trail Blazers

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17224888_168388303_lowres
News

Here's What Steph Curry Said About His Brother Seth Getting Traded To The Nets

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16948307_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Kristaps Porzingis' Status For Pistons-Wizards Game

2 minutes ago
USATSI_16018379_168388303_lowres
News

Opinion: The Knicks Should Sign This Former All-Star Point Guard

3 minutes ago
USATSI_16009072_168388303_lowres
News

Ben Simmons' Status For Kings-Nets Game

14 hours ago
USATSI_15929227_168388303_lowres
News

Seth Curry And Andre Drummond's Status For Kings-Nets Game

14 hours ago