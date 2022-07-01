Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving's Cryptic Tweet On Friday Amid Trade Rumors

Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving sent out a tweet on Friday that is going viral on Twitter. Prior to signing with Brooklyn, Irving played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

There are many rumors swirling around about the future of Kyrie Irving with the Brooklyn Nets. 

On Friday, Irving added more fuel to the fire when he sent out a tweet with a cryptic GIF. 

Irving and Kevin Durant signed with the Nets in the summer of 2019, but their overall tenure with Brooklyn has been a miserable failure. 

There has been drama, trades and a lot of expectations that have come nowhere near being met.

In two seasons, they have won just one playoff series and this year they got swept in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs by the Boston Celtics.  

Irving won an NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers (and LeBron James) in 2016, and had been seen as a player on the trajectory of being one of the all-time greats. 

As for Durant, he won back-to-back titles with the Golden State Warriors in 2017 and 2018. 

Therefore, both players were expected to do great things playing with one another. 

Until a deal is done for Irving (and Durant), there will likely be a new rumor almost every day. 

They are two of the 15 most talented players in the entire NBA, so even with all of their baggage they are names that draw headlines. 

Not to mention when they are on the court they are some of the greatest offensive talents that have ever been seen in the history of the NBA. 

Free agency began on Thursday night, so there is a lot more drama to come. 

