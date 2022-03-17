Here's What Kyrie Irving Tweeted On Wednesday
Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets sent out a tweet on Wednesday afternoon, and the post can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.
Irving's tweet said: “If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how Amazing you can be.” Maya Angelou
On Tuesday evening, the superstar guard went off for a career-high 60 points, which was also a franchise-record for the Nets.
The Nets lost to the Dallas Mavericks 113-111 on Wednesday night at Barclays Center, but Irving did not play in the game because he is still not eligible to play in home games.
He is averaging 27.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.3 assists in the 19 games that he has played in so far this season.
