Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After Another Loss For The Nets

Here's What Kyrie Irving Said After Nets-Kings Game
Kyrie Irving spoke to the media after the Brooklyn Nets lost to the Sacramento Kings. The Nets have now lost their last six games.
The Brooklyn Nets lost 112-101 in California to the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night, and they have now lost six games in a row.
They are also just 3-7 in their last ten games.
After the game, Kyrie Irving who had 14 points, spoke to the media (see tweet below from SNY's Nets Videos).
Irving has only played in ten games this season after joining the team in the middle of the year.
He is only a part-time player right now, because of the New York City vaccine mandate preventing him from playing in home games at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Therefore, he only plays in road games.
The Nets are currently 29-22 in the 51 games that they have played this season, and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
