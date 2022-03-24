BREAKING NEWS: Kyrie Irving's Status For Home Games Has Changed

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Brooklyn Nets superstar guard Kyrie Irving will be cleared to play in home games at Barclays Center on Thursday.

The report from Charania can be seen embedded below from his Twitter account.

Charania's tweet said: "Sources: Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will be cleared for home games as New York City will on Thursday change private sector vaccine mandate to allow exemption for athletes and entertainers in workplace. Unvaccinated Yankees and Mets players also now eligible for home games."

Irving had previously only been eligible to play in games on the road, so he has yet to play in a game in front of the home crowd this season.

In the 19 games that he has played this season (all on the road), he is averaging an impressive 27.7 points, 4.7 rebonds and 5.3 assists per game.

He is also shooting 49.0% from the field and 43.0% from the three-point line.

The Nets are currently the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 38-35 record.

