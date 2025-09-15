Lakers Fans Make Feelings Clear on Andrew Wiggins Speculation
Andrew Wiggins is heading into his first full season with the Miami Heat. There are questions about whether the veteran forward will make it through the 2025-2026 NBA season on just one team.
Lately, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked to Wiggins as a potential trade target. With the Lakers going all in with their superstar duo Luka Doncic and LeBron James, they are doing some searching for another prominent piece to add to the mix.
via The Stein Line: “As I understand it: The Lakers' reluctance in the early stages of the offseason to consider trades for contracts that stretch beyond the 2025-26 season has thawed somewhat. I don't think that means they'll swing a deal for just anyone between now and the Feb. 5 trade deadline, but league sources say L.A. would indeed have interest in adding a two-way swingman who can raise their ceiling. The sort of player who is likely to interest the Lakers? My read (if Miami were to make him available): Andrew Wiggins.”
If… And that’s a big if, the Lakers and the Heat get on the phone to discuss a Wiggins trade, the Lakers wouldn’t be parting with some throwaway pieces. Many fans speculate that Rui Hachimura would be the big piece going out. If that’s the case, there is a lot of pushback from outsiders.
Lakers Fans Don’t Want to See Hachimura Go
u/ PNWlakeshow: Someone show me how we do this trade without giving up Rui. Wiggins is making 28. Dalton + Maxi + Gabe still doesn’t get you there
u/ justredditting1010: Yep money doesn’t make sense. Has to include Rui and is not worth it then.
u/ which-Resident7670: We better not include Rui for Wiggins.. That's a step back imo.
u/ DNUUP: Koloko is on a two way so it wouldn’t and can’t be included in trade. It looks like Rui would need to be included unless they add in Bronny or Adou. Which I doubt either would be traded.
u/ Sipplyfop: A first and Dalton if we can keep Rui is so worth it
Hachimura, a 27-year-old frontcourt player, entered the NBA in 2019 out of Gonzaga. He was the ninth-overall pick by the Washington Wizards, where he started his career.
As a rookie, Hachimura started 48 games, averaging 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. He played a starting role for the Wizards in two straight seasons before going to a bench role in 2021-2022. After coming off the bench for 30 games in 2022-2023, Hachimura was traded to the Lakers. He’s been a Laker ever since, and has strong support behind him in LA.
u/ Lakerconvert: Don’t trade Rui. Go look at Wiggins last playoff run.
u/AdvancedElephant: Yes do it. Dalton and a first + expiring. Keep Rui, we need bench power. Wiggins would be an automatic upgrade over DFS
u/ SeeingThings123: Most i would do is DK+first+filler that isn't Rui. I think retaining Rui and getting someone like Wiggs makes us tier 1 contenders and not one or the other
u/ Shoob13: Miami is trying to shed salary, and we may be able to land him with our own expiring contracts and pick. I'm hoping we don't trade Rui to get this done.
u/throw_falcon_away: I’d prefer not to trade Rui and only one of Knecht or the pick. A big problem is Wiggins salary, it would have to be a 3 for 1 and then we don’t have much room under the first apron to fill out the roster.
Hachimura started all but two of the games he played for the Lakers last year. Seeing the court for 31.7 minutes per game, Hachimura posted averages of 13.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game.
Wiggins, 30, is a former top pick in the NBA. He started his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves and played a large chunk of his career with the Golden State Warriors.
Despite coming from two organizations that are currently Western Conference contenders, Wiggins has just four playoff runs under his belt since 2016. Fortunately, the 2022 run with the Warriors resulted in an NBA Championship.
Last year, Wiggins averaged 17.6 points while shooting 38 percent from three with the Warriors. His three-point percentage took a slight dip, while his PPG went up to 19.0 during his 17-game stretch with the Heat.
Wiggins could certainly bring a lot of value to the Lakers as a complementary piece for James and Doncic, but many fans seem to prefer keeping Wiggins away as long as it would cost Rui Hachimura.