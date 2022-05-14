Skip to main content

First Since Wilt And Shaq? You Won't Believe What Giannis Antetokounmpo Did

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 20 rebounds and six assists in Game 6 between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 6 of their second-round playoff series on Friday night to the Boston Celtics by a score of 108-95.

The win for the Celtics forced a Game 7 in the series, which will be back in Boston. 

Even though they lost, Giannis Antetokounmpo had a fantastic game scoring 44 points, grabbing 20 rebounds and dishing out six assists.   

According to StatMuse, the only two other players that have put up a stat line like that in the playoffs are Wilt Chamberlain and Shaquille O'Neal. 

The Bucks won the NBA Championship last season, which was the first title of Antetokounmpo's career.       

Whoever wins Game 7 will move to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Miami Heat are waiting on the winner of this series after they beat the Philadelphia 76ers in six games in the first-round. 

The Bucks are the third seed, while the Celtics are the second seed in the east, so the Heat will have home court advantage over whoever they end up facing. 

  • GIANNIS MEETS WITH MEDIA AFTER GAME 5 WIN: The Milwaukee Bucks picked up a win in Game 5 of their second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics. The massive win on the road gave them a 3-2 lead in the series, and Giannis Antetokounmpo met with the media postgame. CLICK HERE.
  • COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE. 

