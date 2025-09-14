Lakers Icon Magic Johnson Gets Real on Michael Jordan
If an NBA fan is discussing some of the greatest players to pick up a basketball, there’s a good chance that the Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson is being talked about in some capacity.
When Johnson entered the NBA, he was one of the most-hyped prospects of his generation. When he left the game, he was a legend, living up to the massive expectations placed on him when he entered the league out of Michigan State.
Some might claim Magic is the greatest. Magic himself doesn’t seem to want to take it that far.
Sitting down with ‘Earn Your Leisure,’ Johnson made an honest admission when it came to the Chicago Bulls legend, Michael Jordan.
“I’m always going to be honest with myself. The only thing I beat Michael in is them no-look passes and leadership,” Johnson admitted.
“Ain’t no question. Just like it ain’t no question what he's going to do to me. Dunks and all that, but that’s what makes him a bad boy. The best that’s ever done it.”
Jordan’s resume is stacked. Six NBA Championships and he was the MVP in every one. Five-time NBA MVP and three-time All-Star MVP throughout the 14 games he played in.
Jordan was also an 11-time All-NBA winner and a nine-time All-Defensive player. He led the NBA in scoring 10 times and in steals three times. He might not be the GOAT in everybody’s eyes, but Magic believes the Bulls’ legend is the clear choice.
“Don’t get it twisted; I love LeBron, but when Michael Jordan took off with that tongue out? Man. Listen, a lot of you weren’t born then. 1991, against my Lakers, right hand, we thought we had him,” Johnson explained.
“Then he looked at us mid-air, switched it to the left. Tongue out. Glass. Bucket. Nobody alive has been able to do that. That boy is too bad. I’m telling you. LeBron is a bad boy, too, but he’s not Michael.”
Johnson won’t be caught downplaying LeBron, who also has a strong case to be considered the league’s GOAT. Recently discussing a Lakers Mount Rushmore, Johnson was willing to put LeBron on the hypothetical mountain, even though a lot of his success came outside of LA.
The 40-year-old forward is still at it, racking up on his spectacular resume. Prime Jordan might clear LeBron in the eyes of Johnson, but the rest of James’ career is still playing out. The 21-time All-Star has at least one season left with the Lakers. Soon, we’ll see if James can sway some opinions on the GOAT conversation.