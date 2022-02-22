Here's What LeBron James Said About Steph Curry

Skip to main content

LeBron James Had An Amazing Quote About Steph Curry

Team LeBron won the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night, and Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors won the MVP. After the game, LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) had high praise for Curry.

Team LeBron won the All-Star Game 163-160 on Sunday night in Cleveland, Ohio, and Steph Curry had 50 points, which landed him with the MVP Trophy.   

After the game, LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers had very high praise for the Golden State Warriors star.  

The clip of James speaking after the game can be watched here.

"Come on man, this guy is from a different planet," James said of Curry. "He literally has a automatic sniper connected to his arm and when he lets it go not only himself but everybody on the floor, in the stands, on TV, on their phones, or whatever you're watching it on, you think it's going in every time."   

The win also improves James to 5-0 as a team captain in All-Star games.    

  • DEROZAN PASSES JORDAN ON A LIST FOR THE BULLS: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls have been on a roll as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. DeRozan is a five-time All-Star in his first season in Chicago, and he passed Hall of Famer Michael Jordan on a franchise-record list. CLICK HERE.
  • STEPH AND THE WARRIORS ARE ON FIRE: The Golden State Warriors have not made the playoffs in two seasons, but that appears likely to change this season. They have been one of the best teams in the entire NBA, and Steph Curry is having an MVP-caliber year. Before missing the playoffs for two straight seasons, they had made the NBA Finals five times in a row. CLICK HERE. 

