Lakers' LeBron James Decision Backed by NBA Legend Charles Barkley
LeBron James missed the first couple of preseason games for the Los Angeles Lakers, and the trend isn’t expected to conclude this year.
Late last week, it was reported that James is dealing with a sciatica injury. As a result, he’s expected to miss the Lakers’ six-game preseason schedule and isn’t expected to be on the court for LA at the start of the regular season. That will mark a first in LeBron’s career.
In the eyes of the NBA legend Charles Barkley, the Lakers are rightfully playing LeBron’s situation safe.
“I have no problem with a guy being that old sitting out,” Barkley explained.
“He’s not going to gain anything in the preseason. LeBron has paid his dues way beyond what he’s done for the NBA,” Barkley said. “The Lakers, they just got to stay healthy for the playoffs. Doesn’t matter what they accomplish during the regular season or anything like that. What is he gonna accomplish playing 20 minutes in the preseason? There’s no need to play at his age. Preseason is great for young guys.”
While many NBA stars use the preseason to get their feet wet ahead of a long season, Barkley doesn’t believe the limited action for conditioning purposes is worth the gamble for a player like LeBron. Instead, the Hall of Famer believes the Lakers need to utilize the time for the younger guys looking to stick around in the league, and the bench unit that needs to be developed.
Clearly, LeBron James puts in enough work in the offseason to maintain a high level of conditioning. Outside of a few seasons, LeBron is typically known to play in at least 70 games throughout the year. Last season, he played in 70, averaging 34.9 minutes per game. The veteran superstar produced 24.4 points per game while shooting 51 percent from the field.
At the end of the day, the Lakers know what LeBron brings to the table. His availability in the spring will be much more important than in the fall. The Lakers are competing for a championship run, and they’ll need their 40-year-old All-Star to feel as healthy as possible if and when they get there.
Just as Barkley stated while discussing the state of the Western Conference, the Lakers fall into a small bucket of teams that are viewed as “championship or bust” every single season. Their success will depend on what LeBron and Luka Doncic can bring to the table.