Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Steve Kerr

Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Steve Kerr on Friday night. Kerr and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

On Friday night, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Steve Kerr that has gone viral. 

Johnson's tweet: "Coach Steve Kerr made a bold move limiting Draymond’s minutes in the fourth quarter. His decision turned out to be good for the Warriors!"

The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97, and they are now tied up at 2-2 in the series with the Boston Celtics.  

Steph Curry erupted for 43 points and ten rebounds in a legendary performance, which has given all the momentum back to the Warriors.  

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday evening. 

