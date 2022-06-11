Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Steve Kerr
Los Angeles Lakers legend (and Basketball Hall of Famer) Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Steve Kerr on Friday night. Kerr and the Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics by a score of 107-97 in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.
On Friday night, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Steve Kerr that has gone viral.
Johnson's tweet: "Coach Steve Kerr made a bold move limiting Draymond’s minutes in the fourth quarter. His decision turned out to be good for the Warriors!"
The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97, and they are now tied up at 2-2 in the series with the Boston Celtics.
Steph Curry erupted for 43 points and ten rebounds in a legendary performance, which has given all the momentum back to the Warriors.
Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday evening.
Related stories on NBA basketball
- SHOULD THE BUCKS MAKE A TRADE? The Milwaukee Bucks lost Game 7 to the Boston Celtics, which officially ended their 2021-22 NBA season in the second-round. Last season, they won the NBA Championship, and they will now enter an offseason where they can look to improve the roster to get back to the NBA Finals. CLICK HERE.
- COMPLETE 2022 NBA PLAYOFFS RESULTS AND SCHEDULE: Fastbreak on FanNation updates the results and schedule for every 2022 NBA Playoff game. CLICK HERE.