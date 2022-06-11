Magic Johnson's Viral Tweet About Steve Kerr

On Friday night, Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson sent out a tweet about Steve Kerr that has gone viral.

Johnson's tweet: "Coach Steve Kerr made a bold move limiting Draymond’s minutes in the fourth quarter. His decision turned out to be good for the Warriors!"

The Golden State Warriors won Game 4 of the NBA Finals by a score of 107-97, and they are now tied up at 2-2 in the series with the Boston Celtics.

Steph Curry erupted for 43 points and ten rebounds in a legendary performance, which has given all the momentum back to the Warriors.

Game 5 of the series will be back at the Chase Center in California on Monday evening.

Related stories on NBA basketball