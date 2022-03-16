Here's What LeBron James Tweeted About Kyrie Irving

The Brooklyn Nets are in Florida on Tuesday night playing the Orlando Magic, and during the first half Kyrie Irving exploded for 41 points.

People all over Twitter were tweeting about his incredible half, and his former teammate LeBron James was one of those people.

The tweet from James about Irving can be seen embedded below.

The duo played together for three seasons on the Cleveland Cavaliers, and they made the NBA Finals all three of those years.

In 2016, they won the NBA Championship in the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history when they came back from down 3-1, and won three straight games to defeat the Golden State Warriors.

Irving was traded to the Boston Celtics before the 2017-18 NBA season.

The Related stories on NBA basketball